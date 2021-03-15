Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

America's Cup 2021: The race that froze a nation - How Team NZ achieved the 'impossible'

4 minutes to read
Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

If Team New Zealand go on to win the 2021 America's Cup, this will be recognised as the day everything changed.

It was impossibly tense, but it all turned on a bizarre race eight when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.