America's Cup 2021: The Alternative Commentary Collective presents Live From The Bunghole!

The Alternative Commentary Collective are covering every bow movement of the America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

They know first to seven wins the Auld Mug...but other than that they know less about sailing than you do.

Join Mike Lane, Matt Heath, Jeremy Wells and Chris Key as they call the opening two races.

The America's Cup match will begin just off the coast of Waiheke Island, with Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa set for battle on the 'back paddock' course.

The sailing will be held on Course E this afternoon, set for a 4:15pm start. About 12-15 knots of wind is expected for race time, dubbed 'ideal conditions' by organisers.

The cup match was due to begin on Saturday but was pushed back to Wednesday when Auckland moved to alert level 3 after a small community outbreak.

The outbreak is now thought to be contained and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland's move to alert level 2 last week. That will allow racing to take place in the best-of-13 race match, albeit without crowds at the cup village or fan zones ashore.

Two races will be sailed today with an off-day Thursday. Racing will continue on the following four days — March 12 to 15 — and continue each day afterwards until one team has won seven races.

Team NZ will go into the clash as favourites, being the defenders and host, but Luna Rossa will be no pushovers having dominated the Prada Cup final 7-1 against Ineos Team UK.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.