America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand welcome chance of addition practice races after Christmas Cup abandoned

Team New Zealand's time in the practice arena might not be over just yet.

As the Defender of the America's Cup, last week's World Series and Christmas Race events represented the only time Team New Zealand would have the chance to sail against the other teams until the America's Cup match in March.

However, with Christmas Cup ultimately abandoned after one attempted race due to a lack of wind on Sunday, there have been suggestions from officials that the Christmas Cup could be held at a later date, or more practices races could be held instead - with dates in early January penciled in before the start of the Prada Cup Challengers' Series on January 15.

So, for Team New Zealand, Sunday's lack of wind may have created further opportunity for development before the main event.

"If there's official practice, we'll be involved," helmsman Peter Burling said. "I was a bit surprised when they were saying they were happy enough to do it.

"I haven't spoken to the rest of the team but I'm sure we'd be happy to race again. But even if we don't, we've got a pretty good plan going through and we feel we're in pretty good shape."

But while Team New Zealand would welcome the unexpected opportunity for more competitive sailing, the challenging fleet may have different thoughts on the matter.

With Team New Zealand not racing again until they meet whichever team emerges from the Challengers' Series, it gives the challenging fleet an advantage in terms of time on water and the continued development of their vessels.

Ineos Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie said the suggestion of having more practice races which the Defender could take part in was a bit of a surprise given the tight schedule the teams were facing to be ready to compete.

"It's a little hand grenade that got lobbed in their nicely at that press conference," Ainslie said.

"Of course, you always love to race and any chance to go up against the opposition and learn more is important, but we've got a tight schedule now to make some changes to our boat."

Luna Rossa team director Max Sirena said it was an advantage particularly when last week's racing showed Team New Zealand remain at a higher level than the rest.

Team New Zealand finished the week's racing with five wins from six races, dropping one of their two match ups against American Magic and being run close by Luna Rossa later in the event.

"I think the Defender still has an edge on everyone," Sirena admitted. "All three Challengers need to improve quite a lot."