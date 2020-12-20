America's Cup 2021: 'Very disappointing' - Cup prelude fizzles out with weak winds

The highly anticipated prelude to the America's Cup fizzled out on Sunday, with weak winds the only winner of the day's first, and ultimately final, race.

The head-to-head Prada Christmas Cup knockout semifinal between Team New Zealand and Ineos Team UK came to an anti-climactic end with a no-result declared after the race exceeded the 45-minute time limit.

The wind dropped right away, leaving the boats almost dead in the water rather than racing at speed on their foils.

The result drew a mixed reaction from spectators at America's Cup Village on Sunday, with some disappointed while others were more upbeat.

Bruce, who didn't want his surname used, said the result had "shades of San Francisco" where, in 2013, Team New Zealand also battled low winds.

"[The result is] very disappointing. The result is as we see it; the race abandoned with 30 seconds to go."

"I think Team New Zealand had it all over Ineos, of course. We just can't judge what the weather is going to be sometimes, and the wind dropped right away."

Emirates Team New Zealand and Ineos Team UK in race one of the Prada Christmas Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

Spectator Gregory Rose was more cheerful about the result.

"I think it was pretty good for the condition, the best they could do. They're not really made for sitting in the water these boats, they have to foil otherwise they don't sail at all.

"It's just a shame time run out. It's a bit closer than they got in San Francisco, though."

An eager race fan tries to catch a glimpse of the racing from a tree at Kennedy Park, Campbells Bay during the Prada Christmas Cup. Photo / Alex Burton

Racing fan Mike Seamer said he "hated every minute" the boats weren't on their foils.

"I'm sure the guys out on the boat hated it as well.

"That happens; it's all part of the sailing. The guys are probably very used to it anyway. They've got a sense of humour about it, that's the main thing."

Racing was called off Sunday afternoon before a winner of the Christmas Cup was determined – and it's the last fans will see of Team New Zealand before the America's Cup match begins in March.

Racing will return with the Prada Cup on January 15, when the three challengers will battle it out for the chance to take on Team New Zealand in March for the America's Cup.

On a more positive note, the flood of boaties who took to the water to watch the racing

"behaved impeccably", Auckland Transport harbourmaster Andrew Hayton said.

"There's always the odd one or two who need a bit more direction but the majority have cooperated throughout to help the event take place safely and successfully.

"Despite the wind not playing ball today, they were still in good spirits and remained patient while they waited to see if racing would resume."

Maritime NZ's north compliance manager Neil Rowarth said the agency spoke to around 500 boaties at Auckland boat ramps about safety and compliance.

"We've been very impressed. It's really pleasing, the level of preparedness."

