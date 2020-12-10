America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand train alone as all three challengers opt out of practice races

All three America's Cup challengers have pulled out of official practice raining on Friday - leaving Team New Zealand to train on their own - less than 24 hours after the Defender continued their impressive buildup by 'beating' Luna Rossa.

A Luna Rossa spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that they wouldn't be racing today following the "long session" on Thursday.

"The guys are all super tired after we had a really long session yesterday."

READ MORE: 'Difficult to beat': World media reacts to Team NZ's impressive race against rival

The spokesperson denied the challenger had any issues with their boat, after TNZ had the edge on Jimmy Spithill and Luna Rossa in the first skirmish on Thursday - holding a lead of more than 30 seconds after two legs when the trial ended.

"[There are] no issues, they've just had enough [practice]. We won't be going out over the weekend either. Nothing before Monday," the spokesperson said.

Races around a practice course were set for today but Luna Rossa - as well as INEOS Team UK and American Magic - decided not to participate.

The latest withdrawal will further fuel speculation that the British challenger is experiencing serious issues with their boat with the team having very little racing over the past week.

American Magic, also a non-starter on Thursday, had impressed on Tuesday, with helmsman Dean Barker displaying some adept handling and confidence in tight situations, but some unspecified issues with their boat Patriot meant they couldn't take part.

Teams are expected to take part in practice races on Monday and Tuesday next week, before the start of the World Series on Thursday.