America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand make big statement with crushing win against Luna Rossa in first race of World Series

It's only one race, but Team New Zealand made an ominous start to the America's Cup World Series with a crushing win over Luna Rossa today.

The defending syndicate led from start to finish, and the race looked over at the first mark.

Te Rehutai crossed the line a staggering 3:13 ahead of the Italians, in what was an absolute, good old-fashioned smashing.

The New Zealand crew was faster upwind, quicker downwind and better with their transitions in a result that will send shock waves through the Challenger fleet.

The boats made an even start, though Peter Burling had got over the top of Jimmy Spithill in the last period of the pre-start.

There was a big split early on – well as large as possible with the narrow boundaries – and Team New Zealand made good ground on the left-hand side of the course.

They made further gains – as the Italians struggled to stay on their foils – with plenty of positive talk on the Te Rehutai.

Team New Zealand had a 41-second lead around the top mark, and extended further downwind, reaching speeds of more than 40 knots.

Team New Zealand in the first race of the World Series against Luna Rossa. Photo / Dean Purcell

They were more than a kilometre ahead at the bottom mark and the race already seemed a complete mismatch, with the local boat more than a minute ahead (1:13).

The Italians weren't exactly slow – they hit 45 knots during the downwind leg – but couldn't make an impression on their opponents.

Team New Zealand held a 1:15 lead when they went around the top mark the second time, and were flying at 47 knots when they completed the second lap.

Nothing had changed at the bottom mark (1:17) and it was obvious that Team New Zealand have something special under the hood.

Their advantage was 1.3 kilometres as they rounded the mark for the last time (2:38), and it was a procession to the finish.

Veteran yachting broadcaster PJ Montgomery was understandably impressed during commentary on NZME's Gold AM.

"However you look at it, this is a wake-up call," said Montgomery.

Race 2: Disaster strikes for UK boat

Minutes later, INEOS Team UK's recent problems continued with a major breakdown in their first race of the series.

Sir Ben Ainslie's syndicate have been the talk of the build-up, with a series of issues and the doubts will only increase after this non-event.

The British team crashed off their foils spectacularly just after a gybe on the downwind leg of the first lap and their race with American Magic was effectively over.

Helmsman Ainslie seemed to lose grip on the wheel, with what was initially reported as a steering cable issue.

They had had a problem with their foil control system before the pre-start – which almost stopped them taking part in the race – but it was fixed just in time.

American Magic had a slight advantage from the start, as they took the left hand side of the course.

Patriot pulled away on the first leg and held a 50-second lead at the top mark, which staggeringly enough was a bigger delta that Team New Zealand had enjoyed at the same stage during their demolition of Luna Rossa in the first race on Thursday.

INEOS Team UK looked uncertain with their gybing downwind – understandable after all the problems they have endured – and then had the major splashdown on the second leg.

That ended any chance of the race being a contest, though Britannia gamely continued on, almost three minutes (2:56) behind after the first lap.

They continued to look edgy rounding each mark – like a learner ice skater tottering around a rink – and clearly have a lot of work ahead.

American Magic claimed a comfortable win after INEOS Team UK again had issues. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Meanwhile Dean Barker and American Magic continued without any problems, ahead by almost a full lap at some stage.

Their lead had increased to 3:41 by the end of the second lap and were ahead by 4:14 at gate four.

By the time they crossed the line you almost needed an abacus for the margin, which wasn't actually measured as the British crossed the line.

The only positive for the INEOS Team UK squad was that they completed the race, after being unable to perform in any of the trials.

