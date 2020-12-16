America's Cup 2021: America's Cup World Series opening day schedule revealed

Kiwis will get their first opportunity to see AC75's in competitive action today, with Devonport's North Head the best place to catch the start of the America's Cup World Series.

Race director Iain Murray has confirmed the opening day of racing will be held on course C, which runs in the waters between North Head and Bastian Point.

Murray said they were expecting a south westerly wind, with average wind speeds of 14 knots and gusts up to 17 knots, though observations were showing there could be a little more wind than was forecast.

"The south westerly wind direction is a very stable wind direction here," Murray said.

The racing window runs from 3pm-6pm. Murray said the last race would have to be started before 5.35pm as 6pm was a hard cut-off time.

While transit lanes near North Head, Rangitoto Island and Orakei Wharf mean there are some limitations for the spectator fleet, course C is arguably the most friendly to a land-based spectator with North Head providing an elevated vantage point. The transit lane around North Head also means the top of the course will be a bit "squeezed", however Murray said they would ensure the marks were placed in such a way that wouldn't compromised the racing fleet.

While the exact restrictions of the course would not be finalised until later in the day Murray said the targeted race time was around 25 minutes. Ideally, they will run a longer course, with racing involving three laps, but had to option to run a shorter course if necessary, which would see the teams complete four laps.

"I think the preference is, with these boats going so fast, they prefer the longer legs. The course width doesn't really change, the longer legs allow them to stretch their legs a bit and puts in possibly two, maybe three manoeuvres down each leg as a minimum.

"We are trying to target a 25-minute race time, and there's a big variation in speed around the course depending on the wind strength, so it's not just one fixed length, we have to massage that to get the angles and the length right for the given wind speed.

"If we go for three laps they're long, if we have to go for four laps, they're a little bit shorter, depending on what it is."

