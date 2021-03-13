America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand lose race 5 to Luna Rossa after 'massive error' by Peter Burling

A pattern has been broken.

While it is still the team that wins the start has gone on to win the race, for the first time in the America's Cup Match, a team with starboard entry at the start has won a race.

Off the starting line superbly, Luna Rossa dictated the race to claim an 18-second win - and a series lead of 3-2.

Luna Rossa got the better of the Kiwis despite being the second to enter the starting gate, after what commentator Shirley Robertson called a "massive error" by Team New Zealand.

Working back towards the starting line, there was a touch of panic in flight controller Blair Tuke's voice as he pointed out they were early in their approach. Forced to slow down, the Kiwi boat came off its foils and had to get up to speed before they could get off and racing.

"When do we start ratcheting up the pressure on Peter Burling?" commentator Kenny Read said after the race of Team New Zealand's botched start.

Peter Burling. Photo / Photosport

Luna Rossa have shown throughout the event that they are able to sail in a slow mode, where they drop speed by remain on the foils, with their larger foils allowing them to do so.

It proved to be a vital part of their attack as they were able to time their approach well and speed off the starting line - quickly racing out to a 200m lead on the first leg.

It was a lead that held for the majority of the race. Through the first two gates, Luna Rossa led by 32 seconds.

While Team New Zealand were able to make some gains on the upwind legs, Luna Rossa's lead was never under any pressure as they sailed a clean race – dominating the left-hand side of the race course and sailing to the win.

Team NZ and Luna Rossa during race 5. Photo / Getty Images

"We did a very good job on the start and, again, it proved to be an important part of the race," Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni said.

"But we sailed a lot better than we did in that second race yesterday. We did some very clean manoeuvres, sailed a lot cleaner and the performance of the boat was up there."

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.