Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: Sailing slang for dummies - A guide by AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams

6 minutes to read
Mark Orams
By:

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University Technology.

If you've found yourself scratching your head at sailing terminology as the America's Cup hits fever pitch, AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams is here to help.

With more interest than ever heading into the final

