America's Cup 2021: Regatta Director Iain Murray not optimistic about racing on day two, delays expected

There could be no racing on the second day of the America's Cup Match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa due to low winds.

Regatta Director Iain Murray was not confident about racing conditions this morning, with about 2-7 knots of breeze from the northeast expected today.

The lower wind limit for America's Cup racing is 6.5 knots and racing cannot continue if measurements taken five minutes prior to racing dips below that figure.

Murray said there is a "high percentage" chance that racing will not continue today, with the first race scheduled for 4.15pm.

Course E has been selected to give the best chance of racing, but Murray wasn't optimistic.

"We've decided we'll go and try our hand down in Course E and hope that we get North-Northeast coming down through the channel a bit like we did the other day, which was on forecast ... I think it's really a luck of the draw," Murray told Newstalk ZB.

"I think there is actually a very high percentage that we're not going to get any racing today. We will just have to wait and see. Unfortunately the prognosis going forward is not a whole lot better either."

Racing has to start by 6pm today, with a call on whether racing will happen to be made by 5pm, said Murray.

The forecast for the weekend and beyond is not looking too great for racing either, Murray added.

"Saturday, Sunday, Monday is all similar sort of circumstance. I think there's more optimism that we'll get more localised sea breezes, particularly if we get these beautiful warm days on this site. Potentially Course A and Course C with a building morning sea breeze, I think has got more potential.

"I'm encouraged by the heat and fingers crossed."

Luna Rossa took out the second of two races on the opening day, following on from the defender's win in the first tussle. Both teams are level on one win apiece in the best of 13-race series.

