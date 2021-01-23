America's Cup 2021: Prada Cup live updates - Schedule, start time, odds, live streaming and how to watch

All the Prada Cup action between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK with AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams.

All you need to know ahead of the third round robin of the Prada Cup.

After a dramatic first three days, the Prada Cup is back.

The new schedule for the third and fourth round robin for the Prada Cup was announced earlier this week, confirming reports that teams will be forced to 'race' on their own following American Magic's capsize on Sunday.

American Magic were forced to withdraw from racing to make urgent repairs to their boat Patriot after the New York syndicate's capsize and near sinking during their race against Luna Rossa.

It's left the remaining Prada Cup challengers – Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK – having to take part in a "ghost race" due to Prada Cup regulations in order to be handed the win by default.

"In order to comply with the formality of the Regulations, after finishing the above races both competitors will have to take the start of a 'ghost race' vs New York Yacht Club American Magic to allow the Regatta Director to award the point to the relevant team," the Prada Cup said in a statement.

"The 'ghost race' will then be suspended just a few minutes after the start. The rule of 25 minutes between the two starts will not apply to these 'ghost races'."

The revised schedule will mean Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK will face each other twice, with one race each taking place on Saturday and Sunday at 4pm.

"Should Ineos Team UK win the Saturday race, the Sunday race result will be redundant as Ineos Team UK would be the first classified team of the Round Robins and, as such, will go directly through to the Prada Cup Final. In that event the two teams will have the choice whether or not to race on Sunday," the Prada Cup statement continued.

The third and fourth round robin races will determine the automatic qualifier for the Prada Cup final, with the remaining two teams facing off in a seven-race semifinal to determine the second finalist.

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson said earlier this week that there were a lot of hours of work ahead for his team to repair their boat which would mean they would miss this weekend's racing, but he was confident they would be back on the water in time for the semifinals on January 29-31.

Ineos Team UK are unbeaten with four wins in their Prada Cup campaign so far and require one more win against Luna Rossa to book their spot in the final.

The challenger of record Luna Rossa have two wins and two losses, and need to win both races this weekend to qualify for the final via the tiebreaker (winner of the last race).

Race officials announced this morning that Course C will be used for today's third round robin race between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK.

Schedules

There will be just one official race each day this weekend, with American Magic out of the picture for now.

Saturday 23rd of January 2021:

Luna Rossa vs Ineos Team UK – Start at 4pm (Course C)

Sunday 24th of January 2021:

Ineos Team UK vs Luna Rossa – Start at 4pm (Course TBD)

Odds

Round robin 3 race:

Ineos Team UK - 1.65

Luna Rossa - $2.10

TAB odds – Prada Cup winner:

Ineos Team UK – $1.70

Luna Rossa - $2.90

American Magic – $5.50

How to watch and stream

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America's Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America's Cup YouTube channel.

If you're in Auckland, you can also head down to the America's Cup Race Village at the Viaduct Marina, where there will be a stage and big screens to watch the action. The village operates from 10am to 8pm on race days and can be accessed through the main entrance at the beginning of Hobson Wharf.

There are also many options to view the action live around Auckland's waterfront. Here are the best spots to watch the action.

Race officials will determine which course will be used on each racing day.

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University of Technology.

