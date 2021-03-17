Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|SailingUpdated

America's Cup 2021: Not just the fastest boat - The other reason why Team New Zealand won the America's Cup

3 minutes to read
Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

In 2021, it wasn't just a case of the fastest boat wins the America's Cup.

That famous adage was again proved true – as Te Rehutai was definitely a click quicker in most conditions than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.