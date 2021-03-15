America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa warned of disqualification after desperate tactic vs Team New Zealand

Luna Rossa appears to have been lucky to escape a disqualification in yesterday's dramatic America's Cup race eight defeat to Team New Zealand.

The Italian challengers were leading the race by almost two kilometres after Team New Zealand fell off the foils early into the encounter.

But as Luna Rossa approached the fifth mark they also got into trouble in light winds before giving up the lead and ultimately the race.

In an attempt to get back on the foils, Luna Rossa left the race boundary in an attempt to find a stronger breeze. They were given multiple penalties but survived possible disqualification.

Race director Iain Murray admitted in his media briefing this morning that Luna Rossa were lucky not to be disqualified.

"The rules guys have been going over and over the penalties that were handed to Luna Rossa yesterday," Murray said.

"I think they were probably on the generous side of not disqualifying them. Blatantly going out in that desperation to get up on the foils.

"They went a long way off the course. I think the umpires are letting them know that was probably a generous outcome yesterday. It's not defined but the boundaries are the boundaries."

Murray said a disqualification wouldn't have mattered in the end as they lost the race but it could have been a factor had TNZ fallen off the foils while leading the final leg.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.