America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena hits out at 'embarrassing' coverage during Prada Cup final

Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena has slammed the treatment of his team by a selection of local media during the stoush over whether or not the Prada Cup final should have been delayed.

America's Cup Event Limited attempted to postpone the final midway through when Auckland was forced into Covid-19 alert Level 3, meaning a lockdown for the city. However, the Challenger of Record noted that the event calendar had very specific dates set in which the Challenger Series had to be completed by and therefore a delay would not be possible.

As the Challenger of Record (CoR) would have had to sign off on any changes to the dates in the Challenger Series, Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK complete the series under alert Level 2 restrictions, with the Italians progressing to the America's Cup match.

Despite their noting of the protocols in place for such an event and the fact their decision was based on respecting the calendar all teams had agreed upon, the Luna Rossa found themselves on the receiving end of some bad press with New Zealand publications, with some questioning the team's sportsmanship, while ACE themselves claimed CoR's desire to respect the calendar was a selfish move based on CoR wanting to see Luna Rossa progress.

"I was pretty upset with a few journalists when it was about the lockdown and whether we'd postpone the racing over the [Prada Cup] final against Ineos," Sirena said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I was embarrassed by a few journalists saying the Italians and Luna Rossa aren't respectful of New Zealand ... those people, they should study a little bit more before talking.

"I don't like to talk about other people unless they really know well the other people. So, whoever and where ever is talking like that, I don't consider those people. I'm embarrassed for them, not for me."

Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena. Photo: Supplied/LunaRossa/Carlo Borlenghi

Sirena said that while some local media had chosen to pin them with various unflattering labels, it was a different story with the local public.

"I think the people here in New Zealand are pretty supportive and are behind us; I'm actually surprised by how many people I meet when I walk from home to base."

Over the next week, Luna Rossa will go head-to-head with Team New Zealand in a bid to pry the America's Cup from their grasp and take it home to Italy for the first time.

This year is just the third time an Italian syndicate has compete in the Cup match, after Il Moro di Venezia V in 1992, and Luna Rossa in 2000.

‌

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.