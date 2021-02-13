America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa and INEOS Team UK to race on course E in day two action of Prada Cup final

Sailing fans in the east of Auckland could be in for a treat today.

Course E will be used for the first time in the Prada Cup, allowing good vantage points from Bucklands Beach, Maraetai and Howick.

Regatta director Iain Murray expects winds of between 14-16 knots for the first race between Luna Rossa and INEOS Team UK, which is scheduled for 4:15pm.

Murray said he made the decision to use course E because of the expected sea state around most of the other possible courses, with swells of up to one metre possible.

The predicted breeze looks consistent throughout the afternoon, and organisers are confident of both races being completed on Sunday.

While course E has yet to be used for an official race – either in December's America's Cup world series or the Prada Cup – both INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa are familiar with it.

It has been used extensively for practice racing, and the teams were trialling out there last Friday.

Murray described it as a "pure racecourse", on a good expansive piece of water.

There may also be some more wind shifts today, allowing for more of a tactical battle, compared with the drag races that were witnessed on day one of the Prada Cup final.

In the unlikely event that only one race is possible today, the next reserve day is Tuesday.

The next scheduled race day is Wednesday, though Murray said that could be "challenging", with one long range forecast showing winds that could blow above the maximum limits of 21 knots.

