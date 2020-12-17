America's Cup 2021: Ineos Team UK retire from second race after drama in World Series opener

After already being embarrassed by American Magic, who claimed a win by more than five minutes over the Brits, Ineos Team UK were forced to withdraw in their second race of the day, against Luna Rossa.

The race started in a bad way for the Brits, who were instantly in trouble against Luna Rossa after being penalised for breaching proximity boundary of the Italians in the pre-start.

Having to stop in their tracks as a result of the penalty, the British were instantly facing a sizeable gap as soon as they crossed the starting line.

Facing a gap of 1:09 after one leg, the question was whether or not they could find success in trying to close that gap.

They didn't get the chance, however, with technological issues making the vessel unmanoeuvrable and forcing the team to retire from the race. The early indications were the Brits had issues with the foil cant system.

As a result, the race was awarded to Luna Rossa, who earn their first point in the series.

After being soundly beaten by Team New Zealand in the opening race of the regatta, the Italians didn't waste their time on the water, with helmsman Jimmy Spithill and his team remaining on the course to get more time under their belts.

Ineos Team UK had a nightmare start to the World Series. Photo / Michael Craig

"They've already awarded us the race, but we'll keep going for another lap just to practice," Spithill was heard saying to his team on the broadcast.

Reaction on social media was swift.

This might be the worst British boat since White Star Line was in operation. #AmericasCup #ineosteamuk — Elliott Smith (@elliottnz) December 17, 2020

America's Cup analyst and NZME commentator Chris Steele described the British team's issues as being "like driving a race car and not being able to turn one way".

"They could actually tip over here ... they need to be picked up by the chase boat," Steele said shortly before the retirement.

In their first race against the US syndicate, Ben Ainslie's crew crashed off their foils spectacularly just after a gybe on the downwind leg of the first lap and their race with American Magic was effectively over.

Helmsman Ainslie seemed to lose grip on the wheel, with what was initially reported as a steering cable issue.

They had had a problem with their foil control system before the pre-start – which almost stopped them taking part in the race – but it was fixed just in time.

