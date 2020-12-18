America's Cup 2021: How the world reacted to day two of the World Series regatta

Media around the world have paid compliments to the exciting racing that took place on day two of the America's Cup World Series regatta in Auckland.

Team New Zealand were forced to work hard battling mistakes and an improved Ineos Team UK side, while American Magic and Luna Rossa were the curators of the most exciting races on the Auckland waters.

After day two, it's American Magic on top with three wins from four, tied with Team New Zealand but ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Luna Rossa sit in third with one win, while Ineos Team UK are winless.

Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK racing on day two of the World Series regatta. Photo / Michael Craig

Despite the two victories on the second day of racing, Team New Zealand still made mistakes on the water, however Yachtracing Life believes that even if errors are made, Te Rehutai is always capable of bouncing back.

"The New Zealanders clearly have the raw boat speed and the talent to dig themselves out of any tricky situation they find themselves in. We should be in no doubt that the few wrinkles we saw today will be quickly ironed out," wrote Justin Chisholm.

While Stefano Vegliani, writing for OA Sport, pointed out the fact that Team New Zealand were outplayed by Team UK in both of their starts.

"The two defeats aren't news, but Ben Ainslie's good starts are. In the second of the two races they put the Kiwis in difficulty leaving them sitting down from the foils starting with almost 400 meters of advantage."

Italian outlet Non Solo Nautica said day two showed plenty of promise for Luna Rossa.

"The result of one to one in the double challenge with American Magic (which had also beaten the New Zealand team on the first day) gives Italian fans hope.

"Not only the first regatta won against the Americans, but also the second challenge lost against American Magic saw Luna Rossa show excellent determination and above all complete control over her AC75, with spectacular manoeuvres and results in the balance until the last turn."

Vela Veneta out of Italy said races between the American and Italian challengers were won due to tactics rather than errors.

"Contrary to what had been seen so far, in fact... too often due to faults not attributable to the individual teams (see the foil problem encountered by all the teams on the first day.)"

The Associated Press said racing between American Magic and Luna Rossa - who split their two encounters - delivered the most aggression, citing the four penalties between the two teams.

The agency noted the two races were "peppered' with dramatic incidents.

"In the first race, Luna Rossa incurred a penalty for entering the start box early and was forced to allow American Magic at least a two-boat-length lead off the line.

"The American crew members had their hearts in their mouths when they put in a bad tack on the first beat, taking too long to lift the windward foil arm and causing the yacht Patriot to heel over dangerously."

Another Italian website - Faravela - blamed a lack of technical proficiency for the amount of penalties being served in the direction of the Luna Rossa team.

"The virtual graphics and on-board systems should be reviewed, which led to two penalties for the early departure of Luna Rossa, unusual errors for this level," Michele Tognozzi wrote.

Salvatore Serio of Italian news site OA Sport was complimentary of the weather as much as the teams, saying it helped deliver entertainment.

"The weather conditions in the Hauraki Gulf in New Zealand are practically perfect with a wind between 10/12 knots which made the four races of the day exciting and very balanced."

Social media reaction

Meanwhile on social media, the new edition of boats and racing being revealed this week has received almost universal praise, with the spectacle attracting a number of vocal new fans.

"Not a big fan of sailing normally but this #AmericasCup match racing on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour is pure adrenaline pumping drag racing stuff. These boats are technologically next level kit," wrote Arshad Daud on Twitter.

not a particular fan of yachting but these Americas Cup Gecko boats are amazing and freaking fast! #TeamNZ #AmericasCup pic.twitter.com/qvUNUWrQqC — Avspook 🔥🔥⛔🍹🍸 (@avspook) December 18, 2020

Existing sailing fans have been equally outspoken about the quality of racing so far and the pure entertainment it's providing onlookers.

Personally I think #F1 cars look rather tame compared to the current stable of #AmericasCup boats racing in New Zealand - fully foiling monohulls. Yesterday recording a top speed of 49 knots in 12 knots of breeze! pic.twitter.com/hFTjPwK2X6 — Robert Klaschka (@robertklaschka) December 18, 2020

Absolutely incredible how these big whales cut through the harbour on their tiny foils only supported by the rudder, turning 10 kn wind into 37 kn boat speed - and all just clever engineering harnessing the power of wind! #AmericasCup pic.twitter.com/lQCuyhB4Xx — Patrick Flamm (@PtrckFlmm) December 18, 2020

Watching #AmericasCup wow what boats, what racing! The designs are gorgeous and watching yachts that big achieving such speeds completely out of the water is amazing — Simon Murray (@Epic_Charters) December 18, 2020

