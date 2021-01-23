America's Cup 2021: Final Prada Cup round robin race cancelled after Ineos Team UK's win over Luna Rossa

There will be no races held on Sunday after Ineos Team UK booked a place in the Prada Cup final with a thrilling win over Luna Rossa.

In the best racing of the regatta so far, Sir Ben Ainslie led his team across the line ahead of the Italians to stay unbeaten, a race that saw nine lead changes and top speeds exceeding 50 knots.

Both 'ghost' races against American Magic, who were not able to compete, were completed successfully confirming the British victory.

Ineos Team UK will not sail tomorrow, with the scheduled race against Luna Rossa redundant following their win.

With high winds expected tomorrow, Ineos Team UK chose not to risk damaging their boat and opted not to sail. Luna Rossa are still planning to sail at some point.

Ineos Team UK celebrate. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The British will now have three full weeks to develop their boat to get ready for the final, whereas Luna Rossa have only six days to fine tune their AC75 before their semifinal race against American Magic who are in a race against time to repair their boat and get back to the startline.

The seven-race semifinal - the first knockout phase of the Prada Cup - starts on Friday 29 January.

The winner of the semifinal faces Ineos Team UK in the 13-race Prada Cup final, which will determine the challenger to take on Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.