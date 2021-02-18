America's Cup 2021: Dates and times for next Prada Cup final racing confirmed

The Prada Cup final between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK has been confirmed to resume this weekend, with Race 5 and 6 of the series taking place on Saturday.

The challenger series finale was postponed this week due to the snap lockdown in Auckland following the re-emergence of Covid-19 in the community.

The final series will now resume on Saturday, February 20 with Auckland now at alert Level 2.

Luna Rossa lead Ineos Team UK 4-0 in the best of 13 series.

Luna Rossa in action against Ineos Team UK. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The following restrictions apply while Auckland is still in alert Level 2:

• Racecourses B & C will not be used for racing, to mitigate the chance of large public gatherings on shore, which are in line with Government Level 2 restrictions.

• No public viewing opportunities such as dock out shows or public screening of racing in the race village.

• Including gatherings of no more than 100 people in the America's Cup Race Village or public spectator vantage points around Auckland.

• Limited village activations to ensure no more than 100 people.

• 2 metre physical distancing, and face masks recommended.

• All bars, restaurants and cafes surrounding the Race Village can remain open in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 Level 2 Guidelines.

• Public are reminded to always scan the NZCOVID19 Tracer App.

Remaining Prada Cup final schedule

The Prada Cup final is a best of 13 series, with the winner moving on to challenge Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match in March. There will be two races per race day of the Prada Cup final. The racing window for each race day will be around 4pm-6pm, with the first race of each day scheduled for 4.15pm.

Feb 20: Race 5 and 6

Feb 21: Race 7 and 8

Feb 22: Race 9 and 10

Feb 23: Race 11 and 12

Feb 24: Race 13