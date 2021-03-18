Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: Chris Rattue - How Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton has stepped out of Peter Blake's shadow

5 minutes to read
Chris Rattue
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Grant Dalton, I salute you.

Eeeeek.

That was a bit hard to write.

"Dalts" isn't easy to like. He doesn't have the charisma or swashbuckling air of the late, great sailing supremo Peter Blake.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.