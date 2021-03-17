Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America's Cup 2021: Peter Burling on what the future holds and how Team New Zealand got the fastest boat

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The America's Cup has been successfully defended by Team NZ, winning The Match 7-3. Mark Orams joins Alex Chapman to review all of the news from the historical day of racing on the Hauraki Gulf. Video / NZ Herald / Getty Images / Photosport / RNZYS

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling admits they took a chance with the design of their boat for the America's Cup match – but it paid off in spectacular fashion.

In the aftermath of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup