America's Cup 2021: Boats set for new look, location as light winds cast doubt on day three of World Series racing

Light winds in Auckland have cast doubt on whether sailing will go ahead on day three of racing in the America's Cup World Series.

The Metservice is predicting maximum gusts of 10 knots for the Waitemata Harbour and Hauraki Gulf this afternoon, with the likelihood of even lighter periods of wind.

Racing cannot take place if the wind speed does not exceed 6.5 knots and if conditions remain marginally above that mark then sailing fans may be treated to a new look for the boats on the water.

In light winds the AC65 boats will be expected to take to the water with "Code Zero" headsails, an adaptation designed specifically for these kinds of days.

"It could potentially be the first time we see the large Code Zero headsails flown off the bowsprit to generate enough power in the light winds," AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams told NZME on Saturday morning.

Te Rehutai flies the Code Zero sail during training ahead of the America's Cup World Series. Photo / Photosport

Orams is also predicting that course A will be the chosen location for today's racing, meaning sailing fans hoping for a view from the shore should make their way towards Castor Bay and Campbells Bay along Auckland's East Coast Bays.

The northern-most course A is favoured when winds are light or from the north-east and is yet to be used so far in World Series racing.

Other prime locations to watch Course A are Milford Beach, Takapuna Beach, Kennedy Park, Possum's Lookout and George Gair Lookout.

