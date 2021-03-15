America's Cup 2021: AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams - what you missed on Team NZ's breathless day

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University Technology.

The legend of Kiwi sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke grew another leg on a day that will never be forgotten in America's Cup history.

Their remarkable partnership, formed from years of sailing together, hit peaks of excellence to keep their boat on the foils during a stunning race eight.

But it will also be remembered as a day that showed just how cruel the sport of sailing can be.

Italy's Luna Rossa seemed on track for a massive victory in race eight, one that would have drawn them level in the America's Cup match.

Yet a hand full of aces and kings turned into an almighty dud.

Somehow, Team New Zealand turned a disaster into triumph. As delighted as I was to see this momentous and probably pivotal Kiwi victory in the 36th America's Cup, it was impossible not to feel a touch sorry for the challengers.

The margins are harsh in foiling yachts. Without enough wind-speed to generate lift, a high-tech multi-million dollar machine becomes stuck on the ocean surface sailing at speeds slower than a walking pace.

In race eight we witnessed both great skill and the fickle finger of fate.

Team New Zealand's sit-down off their foils after their gybe on leg two was caused by a rushed decision.

The closing down of Luna Rossa by Te Rehutai – which happened at startling speed - created a good tactical option for Burling to gybe across their stern and make the pass.

However, TNZ turned directly into the wind-wash coming off the back of the Italian boat's sails and the turbulence off their foils at a critical moment. The end result was a sit-down and potential race loss for the Kiwis.

Luna Rossa were able to manage their light wind manoeuvres exceptionally well until they approached the top of leg three with TNZ over a leg behind. The only way Italy could lose was to fall off the foils. Nothing else mattered.

Unfortunately for the Italians, they fell into a light patch of breeze just as they turned into their last tack before rounding the top mark,

Their boat speed slowed during their turn, and as their foil dropped it momentarily caught some air underneath and lost grip. Down they sat.

It was tense and compelling watching.

Burling and co. were eventually able to get foiling again, but they were at huge risk of falling off the foils during their manoeuvres.

They had many very difficult tacks and gybes to make in order to stay airborne. On numerous occasions, Te Rehutai touched down and looked like she was going to lose it, but incredible skill from the team managed to save her, keep her flying.

The first guys who need a massive pat on the back are the grinders who had to empty their personal tanks to keep Te Rehutai on the foils.

They created the hydraulic pressure which enabled Glenn Ashby to make the huge adjustments to the mainsail and for Peter Burling to make pressure sapping adjustments to the mainsail traveler. Without this power Te Rehutai would have become a sitting duck.

Tuke's partnership with Burling is becoming legendary. They are the yin and yang of the sailing world and their intuition on how to work in synergy has been created out of years and years of sailing together.

Blair had to work in perfect unison with Pete through every turn. They had to get it right, every, single, time to be able to win that race. It was an incredible performance.

Josh Junior and Andy Maloney deserve huge credit as well. They control the flight while Tuke crosses sides after a move is completed.

This situation demanded composed, precise execution under extreme pressure. And this is when the great athletes show what they can do.

After starting errors and the gybe sit down, Te Rehutai's crew delivered a flawless performance to win race eight.

Winning race seven by overtaking was already a serious statement. It felt like a turning point in this America's Cup.

It's not over, but it has got so much harder for Luna Rossa.

The deadlock was finally broken in this riveting contest. Momentum is solidly with the Kiwi team.

