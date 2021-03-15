America's Cup: Big day for racing after Team NZ's stunning comeback to claim two-win lead

The battle for the Auld Mug could be all over today if Team New Zealand takes out both of the day's races.

Yesterday's racing was nothing short of nail-biting with both head-to-heads seeing lead changes.

The first race saw Team New Zealand overtake Luna Rossa to claim a 58-second win.

But it was the second race that had spectators on the edge of their seats, with Team New Zealand coming off the foils midway through the second leg of the day's second race, allowing Luna Rossa to surge ahead.

But when it seemed to be all but over, Luna Rossa also came off their foils in the third leg and was forced to race in displacement. Team New Zealand managed to push ahead with a lead of more than 2000m to claim a stunning 5-3 lead.

American Magic helmsman Dean Barker called the thrilling race the "most bizarre" he's ever seen.

American yachtsman and sailing commentator Ken Read said: "This is sailing we've never seen before".

With the deadlock broken, today could be D-Day: either the defenders repeat yesterday's

winning streak to retain the cup, or the Italians keep fighting and push racing into a seventh day.

Today's racing is scheduled to start around 4.15pm, but that depends on the wind.

Race director Iain Murray said at his briefing yesterday

morning that today's

weather "doesn't look pretty".

"I guess we'll wait and see with that one."

