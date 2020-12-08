Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams on the first day of official practice racing - and the team that impressed the most

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Team NZ hit the water in their new AC-75, Te Rehutai which they will defend the America's Cup in. Video / Emirates Team NZ
NZ Herald

OPINION by AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams

We've been a long time waiting for this day - to see these new AC75 yachts line up against each other on a race course.

It was both

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.