America's Cup 2021: All you need to know from day one of the Prada Cup

The Prada Cup has started in stunning fashion, with the underdog Ineos Team UK squad claiming two victories on the opening day of racing. Here is all you need to know about what unfolded.

Ineos shine on opening day

Ineos Team UK were the stars of day one of the Prada Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The lame duck of the America's Cup is no more. In its place, a formidable - and undefeated – challenge.

Ineos Team UK struggled to just finish races in the America's Cup World Series in late December, but have come flying out of the gates for the Prada Cup with two wins on the opening day of racing.

With the draw dealing the British challenge two races on day one, there was plenty of interest in how the Brits would bounce back. They did so impressively.

How Ineos turned it around

The British team were always going to be better in the Prada Cup – especially with the long list of alterations they have made – but this much progress was inconceivable, writes Michael Burgess.

Day One: How the racing unfolded

Ineos Team UK in action against American Magic during Race 1 of the Prada Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Miss any of the action? Catch up on all the action as it happened thanks to AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams, who will be providing live updates and comments on every race of the regatta.

Spithill expects improvements

Luna Rossa unveiled a different look to their boat today, but there were no immediate rewards.

Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill said the landscape of the competition had clearly changed after his team were surprisingly beaten by Ineos.

"We knew it was going to be tough," Spithill said. "It's actually a great thing for the challengers to have close, competitive teams out there pushing each other because the ultimate goal is that one of us wants to win and beat the Kiwis."

Luna Rossa were edged by Ineos Team UK in their Prada Cup opener. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"It's only the first race and the good thing is there's a lot more performance there," Spithill said. "We didn't sail that well and we can perform a lot better than that.

Beyond The Cup

Alex Chapman, Bianca Cook and Mark Orams discuss all that took place on day one of the Prada Cup in NZME's Beyond The Cup show - which you can view in full in your video player above.

