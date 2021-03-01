America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

All the latest news from the America's Cup.

Ben Ainslie: Ineos will come back stronger

Sir Ben Ainslie. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ben Ainslie writes about the end of Ineos Team UK's Prada Cup run, and why they will be back stronger in 2023.

Will the Cup be on the move?

In Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance and Sports Minister Grant Robertson and Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash have a fortnight to resolve whether to embrace the Cup specifically, and sailing generally, as essential to New Zealand's economic, technological and cultural story, or dismiss it as an idle indulgence for the rich.

Matthew Hooton argues why Team NZ does not hold all cards over 2023 location.

Your America's Cup Magazine

For all the coverage of the upcoming Cup, grab the sailing magazine On the Fly this Friday, free with your copy of the New Zealand Herald, Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke's Bay Today and Whanganui Chronicle.

Beyond the Cup

Check out the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, the Herald's America's Cup news show. NZME Sports Reporter Matt Brown is joined by Ineos Team UK grinder Freddie Carr and flight controller Leigh McMillan following the British syndicate's defeat in the Prada Cup final against Luna Rossa.

McMillan says they took some time off after their defeat to "decompress" before starting the pack-up process. You can watch the video in your player above.