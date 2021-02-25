America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

All the latest news from the America's Cup.

Tracking Te Rehutai

According to the latest 'dockside' chatter, Team New Zealand could be set to showcase never-before-seen speeds when America's Cup racing starts next weekend. Cheree Kinnear went out searching for answers.

The rumour that could ruin the Cup

Luna Rossa were always likely to make the America's Cup match, claims the Secret Sailor. Photo / Dean Purcell

It was always going to be Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa for the Auld Mug, writes the Secret Sailor, but some of the talk suggests that the America's Cup contest could be a bit of a boring affair.

Beyond The Cup

As well as their adventure tracking Te Rehutai, Beyond The Cup also went aboard the Golden Eagle to watch the Prada Cup final - check out the video in your player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.