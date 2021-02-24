America's Cup 2021: Beyond the Cup tracks Team New Zealand amid top-speed rumours

Acording to the latest 'dockside' chatter, Team New Zealand could be set to showcase never-before-seen speeds when America's Cup racing starts next weekend. Cheree Kinnear went out searching for answers.

It started with a rumour.

Team New Zealand had just denied reports they were sailing as fast as 57 knots during practice - but that's what they would say. We weren't going to take their word for it.

That speed would not only make them the fastest we've seen any of the AC75s fly, but the fastest in America's Cup history.

What if we could track them?

"Surely there's an app for that?" a colleague suggested. There is. But how accurate would it be? I wasn't convinced.

My Google search skills got put to the test as we endeavoured on a hunt to find where/if we could get our hands on a velocity speed gun suitable to track a boat.

That's when we stumbled upon New Zealand company Whisper Technologies, which specialise in marine grade video systems to monitor boat and vehicle speeds.

Their technology can track boats from as far as 400m away and display speeds live within video footage. It was perfect on paper but there were potential hiccups.

Whisper Technologies' Byron Paul said their technology was accurate in tracking boats on calmer waters from land but warned of many factors that could disrupt a potential reading.

"The conditions, the movement of the boat, the noise that comes off the ocean and in particular, what these boats are made of, carbon fibre, which isn't the best thing in the world to reflect radar signals," Paul said.

We put aside our fear of failure and set out on a hunt for Te Rehutai on a windy Thursday morning - hoping luck would be on our side.

Team New Zealand on the practice course. Photo / Dean Purcell

We launched from Maraetai Beach, assuming Team NZ would be training at their usual spot around Course E. We were informed they had left base around the same time, but as we sailed further around the bend of the Eastern beaches toward Rangitoto, there was no sign of them.

In fact, no sign of any boats. And that's when we started to worry.

If they'd gone out towards the North Shore we were screwed. We didn't have enough gas in the tank to venture that far.

Another half-hour passed and we all started to give each other 'that look.'

But that's when the tides changed and as we turned to the horizon one last time, Team NZ emerged from behind Motuihe Island.

We all jumped up in excitement and the real challenge was suddenly upon us as we thought up a plan to capture them with the device.

A few failed attempts from afar had us worried as a swell of waves made any attempt of stability from our end challenging.

Then there were the three chase boats that often got in the way of being able to capture a reading.

We realised we would need to get much closer so we subtly inched towards one of the course buoys, knowing they would be forced to sail directly around us.

Behind the scenes on the water. Photo / Supplied

Team NZ were at the time making their way up the course - away from us - as we got in position. They turned the top mark and it was on.

Te Rehutai stormed downwind as we waited in silence.

The footage was live-streamed to Paul's laptop as we waited to hear his call.

"37 knots! We got em."

There was a buzz on our boat as Paul confirmed the reading was indeed off Te Rehutai and not a chase boat.

It wasn't quite the 57 knots we had hoped for but even just capturing their speed was a win in our book.

As Team NZ got back up onto their foils and sailed off in speedy fashion, we called it a day and began our journey back to shore.

Not a myth busted but let's say 'unsolved,' at least until the America's Cup begins.