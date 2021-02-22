America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

Attention immediately moved on from the Prada Cup to the battle for the Auld Mug following Luna Rossa' 7-1 victory over Ineos Team UK.

Here's all the aftermath from the Prada Cup final.

The critical factor for Team New Zealand

New Zealand fans will probably experience a few nerves early on in the America's Cup showdown against Luna Rossa.

Team New Zealand will be race rusty, no doubt about it, and a few nerves will creep in during the early races if, as is possible, a few losses occur, writes AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams.

Why Peter Burling is not worried

The pundits are worried about Team New Zealand's lack of racing going into the America's Cup, but skipper Peter Burling says it is actually an advantage.

Peter Burling (Team New Zealand) and Max Sirena (Luna Rossa) share a moment. Photo / Photosport

Burling says TNZ's ability to push the design elements of their boat Te Rehutai will prove crucial in the America's Cup match race against Luna Rossa.

Sir Ben Ainslie: Why Luna Rossa can beat Team NZ

Team New Zealand will be a formidable proposition in the America's Cup – but don't write off the chances of Luna Rossa.

That's the verdict of Ineos Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie, after bowing out of the regatta on Sunday, defeated 7-1 by the Italians in the Prada Cup final.

Phil Robertson: My pick to win the Auld Mug

The Prada Cup is done and dusted so I'll fast forward to the question everyone is asking – are Luna Rossa good enough to beat Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup match race?

Champion sailor Phil Robertson gives his thoughts on the America's Cup showdown.

'Bring it on'

After Luna Rossa's victory over American Magic in the Prada Cup semifinals, co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill immediately turned his attention to the next task.

"Now Ineos, boys," he told the crew on board after eliminating the American challenge to book a date against the British.

Now, Spithill has turned his attention to Team New Zealand.

Beyond The Cup

World champion sailor Phil Robertson joins AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Alex Chapman to review all of the news at the completion of the Prada Cup final. Watch the video in your player above.