America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

Are Team New Zealand considering a dramatic late change to their sailing setup - and why testing the dual-helmsman role would make sense for the Kiwis. Here's all the latest news ahead of the start of the America's Cup match.

Meet the men aboard Te Rehutai

Team New Zealand haven't sailed competitively in more than two months, yet their superior boat speed and talented crew makes them overwhelming favourites to retain the Auld Mug.

Blair Tuke, Glenn Ashby, Peter Burling and Simon van Velthooven. Photos / Supplied

With the America's Cup match set to start next Wednesday, Michael Burgess takes a look at the unique mix on Te Rehutai - from celebrated sailors and rising stars, to code-hoppers and a sporting Cinderella story.

'Sir Peter Blake's DNA visible in campaign'

Sir Peter Blake pictured at the Auckland Viaduct Harbour in 1999. Photo / Photosport

Every Team NZ member understands how important their role is, from high-profile Te Rehutai crew members to office and boatshed workers - and this is nothing new, writes AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams.

Copycats? Luna Rossa claim early edge

Luna Rossa are claiming they have forced Team New Zealand onto the back foot over the twin-helmsman system.

Luna Rossa in action during the World Series. Photo / Photosport

Rumours that TNZ will copy the Luna Rossa method in the America's Cup match race have gathered pace after the challenger's skipper Max Sirena was interviewed on Sky Sport in Italy.

The America's Cup combatants have been training near each other on the Hauraki Gulf, in preparation for the delayed start to the best of 13 series next Wednesday.

Your America's Cup Magazine

