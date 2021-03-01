Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America's Cup 2021: Peter Burling - The making of a champion and how he makes boats go fast

Michael Burgess
By
7 mins to read
Beyond the Cup - Ineos Team UK Flight Controller Leigh McMillan and Grinder Freddie Carr look back on the failed British campaign, following their premature exit from America's Cup contention. Video / NZ Herald

Peter Burling seems to have an innate talent for sailing. Michael Burgess learns how it grew.

Peter Burling possesses a certain mystique. Everyone knows he can make a boat go fast, but few understand exactly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup