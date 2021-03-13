America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

"The regatta starts tomorrow".

With these four words, moments after Team New Zealand's dominant victory in the second race of the third day of the America's Cup Match, trimmer Glenn Ashby summed it up perfectly.

At 3-3 in the first-to-seven series, and with two more races scheduled for Sunday, it is indeed all to sail for.

Here is all the action and reaction from an enthralling day.

Burling hits back after 'massive error'

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has responded to doubts over his performance in the starting gate in emphatic fashion.

In the sixth race of the series, with Team New Zealand trailing 3-2 and working with starboard entry – a position in which they were yet to win a race from – Burling drove to the perfect start to leave Luna Rossa in the rear-view mirror.

Team New Zealand claimed the race by a huge 1:41 margin, comfortably leading the race from start to finish - after Burling's "massive error" cost them race 5.

Why Kiwis should be getting nervous

It was painted as an almost impossible task, frequently compared to taking on the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Taking on Team New Zealand, in their home waters, in a first defence, which is typically when the defenders are at their strongest. And there was a new design class.

Yet, Luna Rossa are refusing to go away, writes Michael Burgess.

Fans forced to wait

Auckland is back at Covid-19 alert level 1 but fans were on Saturday forced to wait a while longer for the best "stadium" viewing of the Cup action with racing on Course A preferred to Course C due to north-easterly winds.

Regatta Director Iain Murray picked Course A, the northernmost course available, as the best chance to catch expected north-east winds of around 9-13 knots during the racing period.

Shirley Robertson: My Cup views

She has one of the best spots on the Hauraki Gulf and her insights have wowed TV viewers for months.

In an exclusive column for the Herald, double Olympic gold medallist sailor Shirley Robertson describes what she's seen - and learned - about the Cup so far.

