America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

All you need to know about the Prada Cup as the final looms this weekend.

The best of today

When the Prada Cup final gets underway on Saturday, Pierluigi de Felice will be the only New Zealander on board either of the two boats.

While his name underscores his Italian heritage – he was born and raised in Naples – de Felice also has a strong connection to this country.

And, the Luna Rossa grinder and trimmer is talking a big game about his team's chances.

"This is the strongest team I have been part of, by far," said de Felice. "This is the [best position] I have been in in all my campaigns."

In case you missed it

Mana whenua of central Tāmaki (Auckland) are set to launch a "fan-zone area" on their whenua which overlooks the Waitematā Harbour where the America's Cup final will take place.

Takaparawhau, or Bastion Pt, sits beneath Ōrākei Marae, rich in history and rich in views. A prime location for whānau and supporters to bring their gazebos and binoculars.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei chairwoman Marama Royal said various workshops and stalls will be set up throughout the lookout point, as well as activities which encourage participants to engage in Takaparawhau's history.

Takaparawhau is set to launch next week.

Coming tomorrow

Sailing Professor Mark Orams makes his pick for who will win the Prada Cup final and move on to face Team New Zealand. Read his column in the Herald print edition and online tomorrow morning.

Beyond the Cup

Watch in your video player above as NZME reporter Cheree Kinnear goes behind the scenes at Luna Rossa's base.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.