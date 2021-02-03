Mana whenua announce new fan-zone location for America's Cup final

Mana whenua of central Tāmaki (Auckland) are set to launch a 'fan-zone area' on their whenua which overlooks the Waitematā (or the ocean) where the America's Cup final will take place.

Takaparawhau or Bastion Point as you may know it, sits beneath Ōrākei marae, rich in history and rich in views. A prime location for whānau and supporters to bring their gazebos and binoculars.

The announcement comes as a pleasure for iwi, following years of what's described to be a very close relationship with Team NZ, as far back as the era of Sir Peter Blake.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei chairwoman Marama Royal told NZ Herald various workshops and stalls will be set up throughout the lookout point, as well as activities which encourage participants to engage in Takaparawhau's history.

"The first thing that happened when [Takaparawhau] was given back to us, we gifted it back to the people of Auckland to enjoy, with the promise that we will never ever develop it, and it will always be an open space ... a whenua-rangatira for everyone to come and enjoy," Royal said.

Emirates Team NZ CEO Grant Dalton and team members at Ōrākei marae in 2018. Photo / Supplied

The 36th America's Cup has shown an evidently strengthened relationship between Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Team NZ, highlighting a sacred journey where the iwi was able to incorporate tikanga-Māori protocols to ensure all participating teams were safe on the waters.

"They're sailing on the Waitematā which we believe is a taonga.

"It's our role as kaitiaki (guardians) to ensure that anyone who goes on there [Waitematā] is safe. Their safety is paramount.

"It's not just Team NZ, it's all of them."

Kaumātua were also called upon to name Team NZ' boats, a gifting ceremony for te ao Māori.

Kaumātua Alec Hawke has worked with Team NZ and the America's Cup for several years. Photo / Dean Purcell

Matua Alec Hawke, who blessed all the waka, says the team's involvement has generated so much goodwill among the iwi, and given them a sense of pride to gift the boats with Māori names.

"There's been a transformation across NZ to recognise te reo as an important landmark," he says.

"Grant Dalton realises the importance in that and encourages our tikanga."

Three boats were gifted the names of Te Aihe, Te Kaahu, and Te Rehutai, all of which carry significant meaning.

Te Rehutai for example is said to be, "where the essence of the ocean invigorates and energises our strength and determination".

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei chairwoman Marama Royal, says set up for fan zone at Bastion Point for the America's Cup is under way. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hawke says the iwi have always stepped in to share their blessings with the team, but naming the boats has become personal and special.

"We believe in them," Royal says.

"We understand the mana and the mauri that goes into the sport, and we know how important sporting success is in NZ."

The America's Cup final will start on March 6, and Takaparawhau will launch in two weeks.