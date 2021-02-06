America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

All you need to know from today's news in the Prada Cup.

'It was just shocking'

The sting of being the first team eliminated from the 36th America's Cup is going to be with the New York Yacht Club's American Magic for quite some time.

American Magic have had a week to process the end of their campaign, which was hastened when their yacht, Patriot, capsized and nearly sank during a race against Italy's Luna Rossa.

Terry Hutchinson, American Magic's skipper and executive director, said the 11 sailors aboard during the capsize will never get over the feeling of almost having the $5 million yacht sink underneath them.

Ineos in action

Ineos Team UK have emerged looking strong after four days spent working on their boat in the confines of their team headquarters.

Friday was the first time Britannia had been spotted on the Hauraki Gulf since last weekend as the team continues preparations for the start of the Prada Cup final.

Britannia was spotted by sailing observer Justin Mitchell as it left Auckland's viaduct and sailed north towards Course E. His video shows the boat performing well in 10-12 knot winds, its stability and consistency on its foils a highlight of the footage.

Both Team UK and Luna Rossa are required to complete all modifications to their competing boats before an inspection on Monday, so this sail would likely have also been a test run of any tune-ups the technical crew have carried out this week.

Beyond The Cup

Watch in your video player above as Cheree Kinnear goes behind the scenes at Luna Rossa's base.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.