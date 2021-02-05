America's Cup 2021: Ineos Team UK emerge looking strong after extended time in workshop

Ineos Team UK has emerged looking strong after four days spent working on their boat in the confines of their team headquarters.

Friday was the first time Britannia had been spotted on the Hauraki Gulf since last weekend as the team continues preparations for the start of the Prada Cup final.

Britannia was spotted by sailing observer Justin Mitchell as it left Auckland's viaduct and sailed north towards Course E. His video shows the boat performing well in 10-12 knot winds, its stability and consistency on its foils a highlight of the footage.

Prada Cup organisers intend to stage most of the races at Courses B, C and D - which provide close spectator viewing - but under certain conditions the more remote Course E could be required, so gaining some practice time on that course could prove crucial.

#INEOSTeamUK on their way out to course E a few minutes ago... Has to be the quickest way to get to maraeti... Seriously about 5 min.. takes me an hour in the car 😂 I wonder what upgrades they've given #Britannia in the shed for so long... #AmericasCup #ac36 pic.twitter.com/axzTkQS9rZ — Justin Mitchell (@jl_mitchell_) February 5, 2021

Both Team UK and Luna Rossa are required to complete all modifications to their competing boats before an inspection on Monday, so this sail would likely have also been a test run of any tune-ups the technical crew have carried out this week.

Team New Zealand were also spied on Course E, no doubt diligently preparing for their eventual clash with the winners of the Prada Cup in early March.

The Prada Cup final consists of a seven-race series and begins February 13.

