America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

Here's all you need to know from today's America's Cup news.

Yellow card stays

Sir Ben Ainslie has conceded Ineos Team UK will go in to the Prada Cup final with an extra emphasis on compliance, with the team having no success in removing the warning hanging over their heads.

The British syndicate was slapped with a warning and a fine early in the Prada Cup round robins when Luna Rossa successfully filed a complaint of non-compliance against a sail system they used in the first round.

Secret Sailor: Whose fault was American Tragic?

In their latest column, the Herald's Secret Sailor explains why Kiwi helmsman Dean Baker is not to blame for American Magic's early exit from the America's Cup - and why Team New Zealand can't stop smiling as we edge ever closer to the battle for the Auld Mug.

American Magic were eliminated in the semifinals of the Prada Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Tuke, Burling announce SailGP team

Olympic gold medallists and defending America's Cup champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have announced their team to compete in SailGP.

The team, with Burling and Tuke as co-CEOs, share extensive experience in foiling high tech boats as well as world-class high-performance sailing campaigns across 49er, Nacra, and Finn Olympic classes and round the world editions.

'It wasn't a great sport on telly, was it?'

Kiwi businessman Sir Ian Taylor. Photo / Dean Purcell

In the second episode of NZME's new podcast series - The Superior Sailor - Sir Ian Taylor joins Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave to discuss the development of his company Virtual Eye and how the America's Cup had a significant impact on its growth.

Beyond the Cup

World champion sailor Phil Robertson joins AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Matt Brown to review all of the America's Cup news - catch the episode in your video player above.

