America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

The racing on Wednesday is postponed, but that hasn't stopped the Prada Cup news and reaction from the final thus far.

Here's all the latest coverage from the Cup.

Impossible task for Ineos?

Down 4-0 in the Prada Cup final, Ineos need a significant turnaround to reach the America's Cup match. And, as noted by the world media, they need to make significant gains in some key areas when racing resumes.

But Spithill's not convinced

Jimmy Spithill is happy, but not yet content. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Jimmy Spithill has evoked memories of San Francisco in 2013 to explain why there will be no complacency in the Luna Rossa camp, despite their formidable position in the Prada Cup final.

Should Team NZ be worried?

Are Luna Rossa a threat to Team New Zealand? Photo / Dean Purcell

The signs are ominous for Ineos Team UK in the Prada Cup challenger series final, Mark Orams writes, arguing that it will take a miracle for the British to extricate themselves from being 4-0 down against the Italians.

But Orams also askes the question - does the rise of Luna Rossa also spell major trouble for defenders Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match race?

Not everyone's enjoying the racing

The lopsided nature of the Prada Cup final thus far has not been enjoyable for Phil Gifford, while Dylan Cleaver argues that while Spithill has been a boon for the Cup, there has been just one good race in the competition.

Beyond The Cup

Round the world ocean sailor Bianca Cook was in studio with AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Cheree Kinnear to recap the second day of racing. Watch the video in your player above.