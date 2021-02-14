America's Cup 2021: Media reacts to day two of Prada Cup final

Here's how media around the world reacted to day two of the Prada Cup final where Luna Rossa completed another perfect day to take a 4-0 lead over Ineos Team UK.

Valentine's Day Massacre

The Rule69blog wrote reaching the America's Cup match seems an 'impossible' task for Ineos Team UK.

"This was a day to completely forget for Ineos Team UK, compounding a truly terrible opening weekend. Winning the series from here will be an almost impossible task. The boat doesn't look up to scratch and the crew look like they know it. They were forcing their sailing but had nothing to play with, no advantage either upwind or down, that they could leverage off. It's a desperate situation. You feel for them."

"To beat Prada they have to go two levels up from this or it's a nailed-on whitewash. In the coming days they have to find a leap-frog or a lightbulb moment, drawing on every ounce of the team and its structure but on the evidence presented to date in this series it's a hope against hope."

"Four rounds are over and the scorecard doesn't lie. Ben Ainslie is on the ropes taking a punishment beating. The towel is all but thrown in. How they are going to turn this around in the timescale is the question."

Where Ineos Team UK must improve

The Telegraph's Tom Cary says Ainslie needs to work on the pre-race strategy.

"Sir Ben Ainslie is famous for his comebacks and the four-time Olympic champion is going to have to produce one of his best now if Ineos Team UK are to progress to next month's America's Cup match."

"Whatever happens, when the racing does resume, Ineos must find a solution to their starting issues because what should be one of their strengths has really cost them so far in this Prada Cup final."

Cary listed 'Win the starts', 'Improve boat speed' and 'Pray to the weather gods' as three key things the Brits need to launch a comeback.

All the right calls

Yachting World pointed out the communication between Giles Scott and Ainslie wasn't at its best.

"There was little in it in terms of outright pace in winds that sat around 12-14 knots, but the Italian team, co-skippered by Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni, made all the right calls, won both starts and are now three wins away from taking on Emirates Team New Zealand in the America's Cup."

"Ainslie and his team will be rueing a decision to try to go for the hook on Luna Rossa ahead of the start in the first race of the day. To date in the Prada Cup it has seemed that the communication between tactician, Giles Scott and Ainslie on the helm of INEOS Team UK has been all but flawless. But it did not seem to function as well today."

Italian news service LiveMedia24 heaped praise on Luna Rossa's communication, especially Pietro Sibello's call of pressure on right side of the course in race two.

"The Italian hull communication is excellent and the crew gives an exemplary proof of unity and coordination."

Hanging by a thread

The Associated Press said the Italians were almost 'flawless'.

"Luna Rossa appeared slick in winning the first two races of the Prada Cup final on Saturday and again sailed almost flawless races Sunday in protecting fragile leads."

"Britain's hopes of winning back the America's Cup for the first time in 170 years — since it lost the trophy to the United States in the first-ever contest in 1851 — are now hanging by a thread," Steve McMorran wrote.