America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

Ineos Team UK booked their spot in the Prada Cup final after a thriller against Luna Rossa.

Ineos Team UK beats Luna Rossa

Ineos Team UK have punched their ticket into the Prada Cup final.

The British syndicate have stayed unbeaten in the round robin, beating Luna Rossa by 33 seconds in their penultimate race of the series.

"That was one for the fans, eh?" Ineos Team UK helmsman Sir Ben Ainslie said after the race.

The 'critical' move that sealed Team UK's win

The Prada Cup won't be decided for another month – but Ineos Team UK have gained a massive psychological edge on their opponents.

It wasn't just the fact that they gained a thrilling victory to gain automatic qualification to the Challenger final, but it was the way they won.

We saw the best of British.

Ineos Team UK booked their place in the Prada Cup final. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Rule trial after 'significant issues'

A new rule was trialled ahead of the Ineos Team UK's clash with Luna Rossa, giving helmsmen Sir Ben Ainslie and Jimmy Spithill the opportunity to play a postponement card ahead of the race if there are any further issues with the race management systems on board.

The new initiative was been brought in as a trial this weekend, with the aim of achieving the fairest possible race conditions before the start.

Spithill told media that Luna Rossa had been "flying blind" before the start of last Sunday's race with American Magic, unable to access the timing data and course information provided by the race management system.

New rule slammed

It didn't take long for one the of America's Cup challengers to take advantage of a new rule, with Ineos Team UK triggering a 15-minute delay before today's sailing.

After their race against Luna Rossa had already been delayed by an hour due to shifting wind conditions and a change in the layout of the course, Ineos Team UK asked for a delay due to an issue on board.

On the new rule, former America's Cup sailor Mark Orams said: "This, to me, goes against the traditions of yacht racing, and places power in the hands of the competitor instead of leaving it with the race management group."

