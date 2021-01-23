America's Cup 2021: Ineos Team UK book place in final after Prada Cup thriller against Luna Rossa

Ineos Team UK in action against Luna Rossa. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Ineos Team UK have punched their ticket into the Prada Cup final.

The British syndicate have stayed unbeaten in the round robin, beating Luna Rossa by 33 seconds in their penultimate race of the series.

"That was one for the fans, eh?" Ineos Team UK helmsman Sir Ben Ainslie said after the race.

With American Magic out of the round robin racing, Ineos Team UK only needed one win over their Italian rivals to qualify for the finals, and they took the first opportunity they got.

After an 80-minutes delay caused by a combination of shifty winds, course changes and boat maintenance, the race finally got underway.

The pair both started off well, and that was a sign of things to come. There was very little to separate the two throughout the race, with nine lead changes throughout the closest race of the regatta so far.

Two bad tacks from Luna Rossa opened the door for Ineos Team UK in the opening two legs, however by the third gate the Italians held a 19-second lead.

That was cut to 10 seconds through the fourth gate, and the British outfit had taken the lead back at the penultimate gate.

From there, it was a one-leg drag race, and Sir Ben Ainslie's crew got the better of it. Luna Rossa protested the final cross of the race, but their protest was turned down and the British crew claimed the win.

They can now opt not to race on Sunday should they wish, as the result now has no bearing on the final round robin standings.

Ineos Team UK will still have to complete "ghost races" to officially get enough points to qualify for the Prada Cup final.

