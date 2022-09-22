All Blacks assistant coach speaks to media. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is not about to further stoke the roaring Bledisloe flame.

Melbourne's Marvel Stadium caught alight with controversy last week thanks to French referee Mathieu Raynal's pivotal time-wasting decision at the death, and the ugly cleanout from Wallabies lock Darcy Swain that earned him a six-week suspension for ending Quinn Tupaea's season.

Swain should have been red carded, rather than seeing yellow, at the time of the incident. While Sanzaar's judicial committee deemed Swain did not intentionally target Tupaea's lower limbs they labelled his act "highly reckless" which warranted a mid-range six-week entry point that many, particularly from the Northern Hemisphere, believe constitutes a light punishment.

Darcy Swain receives a yellow card during the first Bledisloe Cup test. Photo / Getty

Tupaea will be sidelined for at least three months after tearing multiple knee ligaments.

Immediately following the All Blacks great escape, Foster said he had a "big issue" with the Swain incident. Yet after making six starting changes to his team for the rematch with the Wallabies at a sold-out Eden Park on Saturday, Foster offered a diplomatic view on Swain's suspension while sidestepping probes about intent.

"We spoke after the game and said there's a process people go through," Foster said. "We're fully aware of that, we go through it ourselves. He's got what he's got.

"I haven't read the judiciary but clearly he's gone through a process and that's what they've come up with."

Prior to the suspension being handed down Swain was named in the Australian A squad that will play three matches in Japan – a likely cynical move to tick off games. Swain will now miss three tests – and be free to return for the Wallabies northern tour against Italy, Ireland and Wales in November.

Foster wouldn't comment on the seemingly shifty Australian A move, either.

"I think I've answered enough questions. I don't know all that. The judiciary would have taken all that into account and come up with what they guess is fair. Our people will always review decisions to make sure we learn from processes but it seems to me they've come up with a pretty satisfactory answer."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

As for the ongoing debate surrounding time wasting in the wake of Raynal's decision to penalise Bernard Foley, Foster maintained his stance that the Frenchman repeatedly told the Wallabies playmaker to kick the ball into touch.

"It's tough on referees now, they're under a lot of scrutiny. When people perceive decisions cost games then they get put under the microscope. Last week has created an issue that has been pretty well talked about.

"Overall what I liked about Mathieu is he backs himself. He's strong and if he sees a decision, he makes a decision. Does it mean everything is right? Not really, but it goes the same with all of us.

"They're working hard to get things right and grow experience before a World Cup so it's a tough process for the refs.

"The biggest issue out of it wasn't time wasting for me. It was when the ref gives you clear instructions at some point you've got to listen to it. Otherwise, what's the point in having a referee out there? That was my main point.

"Every team will find ways to slow momentum down at certain times but if there is a move by World Rugby to speed up the game and have less time wasting then we're 100 per cent in because that's what we want."