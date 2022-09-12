Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: Gregor Paul - Why New Zealand Rugby has gone cold on the Bledisloe Cup

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Shane van Gisbergen sends off Pukekohe in style, Blackcaps struggle with the bat and things don't get much better in the sevens - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Shane van Gisbergen sends off Pukekohe in style, Blackcaps struggle with the bat and things don't get much better in the sevens - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

OPINION:

There's no doubting that the All Blacks had a little too much Bledisloe Cup in their diet from 2008 to 2021.

For those who care for the detail, the All Blacks played the Wallabies

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.