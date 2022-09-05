The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Recalled All Black Luke Jacobson believes he is back to his best on defence after concussion issues affected his game.

The 25-year-old played in 10 tests last year but had been overlooked by All Blacks coach Ian Foster so far this season.

After being named in the squad for the first Bledisloe Cup test next week, Chiefs and Waikato loosie Jacobson said his work in the contact area was restored.

"I've been focussing a bit more on my defensive side," said Jacobson, who replaces the injured blindside flanker Shannon Frizell in a 33-man squad for the game in Melbourne.

"Being dominant on defence is what got me in the first time, and I feel that I started to shy away from it with my concussions and things.

"In the loose forwards, the defensive side is always a high priority. Fozzie also wanted me to focus on the attacking side, being a threat in the wide channels, and a few other things."

Chiefs and Waikato loose forward Luke Jacobson is back with the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Jacobson made his debut in 2019 but concussion effects saw him pulled out of the Japan World Cup squad.

Problems persisted but he has a surprise chance to push his test claims, with Ardie Savea also missing the Melbourne game as he prepares for the birth of his child.

Jacobson will join an All Blacks side buoyed by a big win over Argentina, following a series of poor performances and ensuing public pressure.

He has played under forwards coach Jason Ryan before, with the national under-20 team, but it will be his first experience with Joe Schmidt's coaching.

Jacobson also said it had been frustrating to observe the criticism of All Blacks captain Sam Cane, his Chiefs teammate.

Luke Jacobson and Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

"It must definitely be tough for him," he said.

"It's frustrating from the outside to be honest … I know how much he has to offer the team, how much he does behind the scenes, and also what he has to offer on the field.

"It was awesome to see him go as well as he did on the weekend. He's a bloody good player in my eyes and one of my role models. Hopefully, long may it last.

"They've been under a bit of pressure from the media and the country in general … high standards.

"The All Blacks have built up years of performing to high standards. I guess a good confident win makes it a lot easier, but the All Blacks won't be happy just with that, and nor will the fans.

"They will go out and try to do the same things against the Aussies."

Jacobson, who will be hoping to add to his 12 tests for New Zealand, said he's not going back into the All Blacks environment with any expectations and is happy to help the team in any way he can.

"I'm not expecting anything going in there," said Jacobson. "I'm just looking forward to taking the opportunity with both hands.

"I feel like I can just go in there and give it my best crack with nothing to lose, so that's what I'll do."