Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks: Through the haze of doom - Lessons All Blacks can learn from South Africa's dramatic transformation

6 minutes to read
A dejected South African captain Eben Etzebeth after the 57-0 defeat to the All Blacks in 2017. Photosport

A dejected South African captain Eben Etzebeth after the 57-0 defeat to the All Blacks in 2017. Photosport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

In tense times such as these, when passionate emotions flow amid widespread frustration with the All Blacks' decline, it can be difficult to see the trees through the haze of doom. The Springboks, though, offer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.