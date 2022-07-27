All Blacks press conference with Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Richie Mo'unga. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

A couple of things immediately stood out when Jason Ryan fronted his first media session as All Blacks forwards coach this week.

The first were his magnificent cauliflower ears, the result of countless scrums and dark-place exchanges during his own playing career.

But more striking was the way in which he articulated how proud he was to be a part of the All Blacks and how he planned to help turn around their recent decline.

Standing on the same patch of grass in Wellington where Ireland had claimed an historic series win just ten days before, Ryan spoke with eloquence, clarity, honesty, and passion about the role he'd been invited to fill.

In just a few short minutes, he delivered the most impressive and encouraging All Blacks coaching comments since before the last World Cup.

The conviction and determination Ryan showed publicly will be just a fraction of his influence internally. With Ryan and Scott Robertson at the helm, it's little wonder the Crusaders have enjoyed the incredible and sustained success they have.

Before facing the cameras and microphones, Ryan had been deeply involved in the All Blacks training session, regularly pulling a player to one side to make a small suggestion, before sending them back into the forward drills.

New All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan was impressive at training and in front of the media. Photo / Photosport

One of the key moments in the third test loss was the line-out drive from which Ireland scored a decisive try in the final quarter-hour. Not on my watch, said Ryan. Under him, the Crusaders have become masters at defending that attacking tactic to the point where no one can remember the last time anyone scored a try against them in that fashion. Most teams don't even attempt it anymore.

Ryan identified mauling and collision areas as his two areas of focus, stripping back all of the other issues to zero in on those aspects of the side's forward play in order to improve their effectiveness and reduce their vulnerability. It sounds so simple, and probably is, as long as the messages delivered are succinct and sensible, which you get the feeling they will be.

Ryan was also savvy enough to anticipate media questions about his close connection with Robertson and the irony that he was part of Robertson's proposed coaching ticket when he unsuccessfully applied for the top job post-2019.

"I'm on the All Blacks ticket," he replied. It was an answer that was brilliant in its simplicity, utterly effective in its delivery.

When asked if he'd found any surprises inside the All Blacks environment, he grinned and said there was a lot of kit. He should probably get used to it, because it feels like Jason Ryan will be wearing that gear for many years to come.