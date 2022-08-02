For now at least, Ian Foster's fate remains in his hands. Photo / Getty

For now at least, Ian Foster's fate remains in his hands. Photo / Getty

South Africa; home to Table Mountain, Robben Island, the picturesque garden route, Kruger National Park, braais, biltong, stark living contrasts, corruption, controversy, and, of course, the world champion Springboks.

From a touring perspective South Africa's rich natural beauty belies the on-field brutality that awaits the All Blacks.

Rugby's greatest century-long rivalry, the inherent mutual respect, New Zealand and South Africa share demands the best from their captivating contests. No matter the comparative state of the respective national teams, they remain the most treasured, pinnacle scalps.

This rare two-match tour, the All Blacks' first venture to the Republic in four years and the first involving multiple matches there since 2009, will be no different. Nothing but their best will suffice.

Set the alarm. Prepare for the highlights of the rugby year.

No tougher assignment exists in world rugby than the Boks at home. And there is no more confronting, intimidating place, therefore, to save an embattled coaching tenure.

Reeling from their first home series defeat in 27 years, the significance of this tour for Ian Foster and the All Blacks cannot be understated.

Destination D-Day has arrived.

After successive losses to end last year's northern tour, Foster and New Zealand Rugby powerbrokers agreed to judge the All Blacks on their first five tests of 2022. Three tests in, the blowtorch is being applied to deliver an immediate transformation.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson's non-committal stance when pressed on Newstalk ZB last weekend about Foster's future beyond this tour was telling.

For now at least, Foster's fate remains in his hands.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Forwards coach John Plumtree and attack mentor Brad Mooar have been jettisoned. Scott Robertson picked an opportune moment to serve his bold ambition to lead two nations to World Cup success, leaving NZ Rugby on notice.

In the next two pressure-cooker weeks, Foster is tasked with proving he should retain his post.

No one should doubt Foster's resilience but at this tipping point, results are the only commodity that matters.

Such a fraught, inconceivable backdrop should galvanise the All Blacks. Their leader, one of their own, has been stuck in the stalls and peltered with criticism - some justified, some deeply personal in the wake of four losses from the last five tests.

To a man we have heard this group of players, particularly those within the senior leadership core, unequivocally back Foster. Now is the time to adopt an us-against-the-world siege mentality and bring those utterances of resolve to action.

Trekking 24-odd hours via Sydney and Johannesburg to Nelspruit, a rural town set 110km west of the Mozambique border on the gateway to Kruger, will be a welcome escape from the relentless storm that enveloped the All Blacks since their third test defeat to Ireland in Wellington.

Tours such as this usually unite. Time away, together, strengthens bonds. This All Blacks team need not manufacture a collective purpose. They must use that burden as fuel.

Sampling succulent open-flamed braais, seeking to witness the big five in their natural habitat on a day off excursion to Kruger and savouring those glorious African sunsets promise to provide momentary distractions from the heavyweight quest to uphold the All Blacks legacy.

The reality of the task at hand will never be far from mind, though. Nor should it.

A pleasure cruise this is not. The Boks need no invitation to feast on open wounds.

Interest abounds in how much change Jason Ryan can extract from the two weeks since his rapid promotion to replace Plumtree after leading the Crusaders and Fiji forward packs with distinction.

While maul defence is Ryan's speciality, the shaky lineout that lost four throws in the horror Wellington first half and a breakdown that's failed to provide quality ball all need urgent attention.

Foster assuming the broken attacking brief from Mooar and the need to vastly improve the All Blacks starts and defence add to the lengthy list of pressing amendments.

Ardie Savea in action against the Springboks in the Gold Coast last year. Photo / Photosport

Any wonder the All Blacks find themselves in foreign territory as unfamiliar underdogs.

Ardent supporters scouring smouldering frustrations for embers of hope could grasp the All Blacks' impressive record in South Africa.

Four wins in succession; six victories from their last seven tests in South Africa seems a utopian oasis compared to the existing malaise.

That the Boks last success against the All Blacks on home soil came eight years ago speaks to the dominance of New Zealand's fast fading golden era.

In all destinations since 2016, the Springboks boast two wins and a draw from the last 10 cracks at the All Blacks.

Recent form suggests those records hold little relevance. Yet rising for the ultimate test of character clearly inspires the All Blacks, some of whom played leading roles in those triumphs. Sam Whitelock, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea must again lead the charge.

And what to make of the Springboks?

Since claiming their third World Cup crown in 2019, the Boks have hardly produced vintage form after opting to hibernate in 2020 due to the pandemic.

For all the justified hand-wringing at the All Blacks' decline, South Africa's five wins from their last 10 tests is far from formidable. That run includes two away losses to the Wallabies; defeat at Twickenham, last year's two-point loss in the centenary test against the All Blacks in Townsville and the historic home stumble during the 2-1 series victory over the unfancied Welsh last month.

Further context is evident in Foster's 67 per cent win record - that ranks him the worst in the All Blacks coach in the pro era - outshining Springboks counterpart Jacques Nienaber's 62 per cent return in the same timeframe.

It is not dismissive of South Africa's threats to suggest the Boks are easier to plan for than Ireland. From an attacking standpoint, expect much less manipulation and, rather, more traditional power. Strength over subtlety remains their favoured approach.

While the Springboks struggled at times against Wales their comfortable third test victory, when Nienaber reinstated his top side after making 14 changes for the second test defeat, offers a pointer to their true capabilities.

The Boks, as the All Blacks' record in South Africa attests, are far from unbeatable at home.

The nagging question, however, is whether this All Blacks team possesses the requisite nous, tools and confidence to match their predecessors.