Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks rugby: The pressing issues facing embattled All Blacks regime in South Africa

6 minutes to read
For now at least, Ian Foster's fate remains in his hands. Photo / Getty

For now at least, Ian Foster's fate remains in his hands. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

South Africa; home to Table Mountain, Robben Island, the picturesque garden route, Kruger National Park, braais, biltong, stark living contrasts, corruption, controversy, and, of course, the world champion Springboks.

From a touring perspective South Africa's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.