Rating the players’ efforts from the All Blacks’ convincing win over the Springboks.

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett - 8

A premium effort, well worth the price of admission at an unfamiliar venue for non-leaguies. Barrett made a telling difference with his distribution from hand and foot either at the back or as first receiver. Lucky not to concede a 25th-minute try after losing the ball in the air against the shortest outside back in world rugby.

Will Jordan - 9

Constant threat. In a logjam of contenders for back-three positions, the Crusaders fullback is a selection certainty when on form and in health. Showed incredible nous and wheels to put points on the board for himself and others. Migraine issues? More like a headache for opposition.

Rieko Ioane - 6

Winger-cum-midfielder continues to develop as a ball-carrying centre. Distribution knack was untested in the no-space physical encounters.

Jordie Barrett - 6

Fullback-cum-midfielder shone in Mendoza, but faced tougher test here against RWC-winning Bok midfield. With much of the traffic in his channel, defence and breakdown work was the order of the night. Did carry-and-bash well when the chances came.

Mark Telea - 6

Recovered from knee strain, and needed to impress selectors after Emoni Narawa starred last week. Few chances with the ball, though sharp on the kick-chase. Lucky to avoid a card for high tackle.

Richie Mo’unga and Aaron Smith celebrate a try. Photo / photosport.nz

Richie Mo’unga - 8

With a couple of handy No 10s in the squad, Mo’unga’s secret sauce is controlling a game. Ran things clearly and directly, showing up the lack of a proper No 10 in the Boks.

Aaron Smith - 7

The 34-year-old is another wise-old head in an experienced All Blacks line up. Smartly kept the ball where it needed to be in opening half hour.

Ardie Savea - 6

Cult hero was less visible with ball in hand, but seemed able to throw himself into breakdown work with Frizzell on the charge.

Sam Cane - 7

Top defensive and breakdown effort in first half before sad injury departure. Can take credit for the way the pack set the tone of the night in opening quarter.

Shannon Frizell - 9

Potent with the ball in hand. Hit the line, damaged the line and split the line to set the tone of the match from the start. He was good last week in Mendoza, phenomenal here against the biggest foe. Dilemma looms for selectors when Sam Whitelock returns and Scott Barrett eyes the blindside spot.

Scott Barrett - 7

Crusaders star is in rich form — mobile and brutal.

Brodie Retallick - 8

Rested last week, the big fella was right into everything for the ABs, attacking the Bok lineout, hustling those second-receiver passes and smashing the rucks.

Brodie Retallick was a towering presence. Photo / photosport.nz

Tyrel Lomax - 5

At 129kg, the biggest of the starting players gave a solid shift.

Codie Taylor - 6

In a position of strength for the All Blacks, Crusaders rake is smart and tough. Ran a slick lineout and made telling contribution for Frizell’s try.

Ethan de Groot - 7

Continued on from last week’s standout effort against Los Pumas, winning early honours in the scrums. Did a long shift to set things up for Tamaiti Williams.

RESERVES

Samisoni Taukei’aho - 7

Shoved hard and matched the vaunted Bok Bomb Squad.

Tamaiti Williams - 6

Welcome to the big show, big fella. Solid return.

Nepo Laulala - 6

Strengthened his RWC squad claims by fronting the Boks in that gnarly third quarter.

Tupou Vaa’i - 5

Did a sound job of keeping heat on struggling Boks lineout.

Dalton Papali’i - 7

On early for Sam Cane and hit the marks for a No 7 in the clashes that mattered.

Finlay Christie - 6

Little man with a big heart got stuck in early and helped to keep the heat on the visitors just as they threatened to rise. A clever fella with a fast mind, fast hands and fast feet.

Braydon Ennor - 5

Another bloke who found himself in cluttered midfield channels.

Caleb Clarke - N/A

Shannon Frizell of New Zealand during round 2 of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship 2023 between New Zealand and South Africa at Go Media Stadium Auckland, Saturday 15th July 2023. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

Springboks

Willie le Roux - 4

One of only two starting backs who also started in last week’s humbling of the Wallabies. Got thoroughly Mike-Catted by Shannon Frizell in 15th minute and had a tough time from then on as big All Black bodies got in his space. Seemed flustered.

Cheslin Kolbe - 7

Diminutive flyer scored a cracker of a try and buzzed away all night. Unlucky not to have another touchdown.

Lukhanyo Am - 4

Weird how when so much of a tense match is in the No 13′s channel, you don’t see much of them. Couldn’t find a way to get off the back foot and get into the game.

Damian de Allende - 4

Reunited with Am for the 28th time in South Africa’s go-to midfield pairing for crunch encounters. Smart and tough in the ruck. Horror fumble in the 25th minute moments after his side were unlucky not to be awarded a try.

Makazole Mapimpi - 3

The only South African to ever score a try in a World Cup final had few chances here. Threw a shocker of a pass for a quick lineout.

Damian Willemse - 3

Carted the ball heartily into contact, but there was little space around to show the speed he’s got. On a brutal night, his team needed an organiser and a smart kicker. That wasn’t him.

Faf de Klerk - 7

South Africa’s little Samson is an astute reader of the game, stealing the ball and space whenever he could. Was firmly bounced about by All Blacks forwards. Nice job kicking the 35th-minute penalty but shocker of a boot saw a crucial penalty touchfinder go dead in the 38th. (Sidenote: Who on Earth selects a forward pack like this one and doesn’t find space for a recognised kicker in the backs?)

Faf de Klerk kicks against the All Blacks. Photo / photosport.nz

Jasper Wiese - 5

The Boks have about half a dozen interchangeable blokes who could wear this jersey. His knock on with his team’s first possession of the night set the mood for the opening quarter. Heavily involved in the resurgence that built from the second quarter.

Franco Mostert - 4

A stalwart across the second row for the Boks since making his debut in 2016, but the big fella was hard to spot in a struggling first-half pack.

Kwagga Smith - 6

Good old-fashioned breakdown jackal, bagged a helluva try to finish.

Lood de Jager - 4

Tallest man on the park (2.07m) is unlikely to ever be accused of being too subtle. But he was quietened here, with the All Blacks pack dragging and pushing the Boks around. Beaten on his own ball by All Blacks jumpers and couldn’t sway the breakdown when it mattered. Subbed in 43rd minute.

Eben Etzebeth - 7

Stand-in skipper whose father died during the week; he did his dad proud. That hooter-breaker try on halftime would have been richly deserved for a terrific leader who is rightly respected on these shores.

Frans Malherbe - 4

In a starting front row that doubled up from last week, de Groot had the better of him in key early scrums.

Bongi Mbonambi - 4

Bustling defender who couldn’t get a break in breakdowns until subbed off for raw-meat Malcolm Marx in the 43rd minute.

Steven Kitshoff - 6

Handy ball-carrier gave a long (for the Boks) stint on the park. His side of the scrum held strongest for visitors.

Pieter-Steph du Toit was part of the vaunted Bomb Squad. Photo / photosport.nz

RESERVES

Malcolm Marx - 7

Not since the Ultimate Warrior entered the fray as the sixth-placed figure in a roll call of heavyhitters at Royal Rumble 1990 has there been such hoopla around a big-jawed bloke coming late to the action. Marx got a trademark try, but there’s no escaping the fact the Bok Bomb Squad was thoroughly defused.

Thomas du Toit - 5

Bringing 136kg to the pitch, The Tank had a hard time of rolling over the All Blacks infantry.

Vincent Koch - 5

Had little to show for a late dash.

RG Snyman - 7

Brought a muscular heft to Springboks pack in late stages.

Pieter-Steph du Toit - 6

At this stage, it’s reasonable to wonder: Is the Bok Bomb Squad simply the South African Rest-And-Rotation of 2007? Like, these guys are terrific footballers, and their team were blown out of the game before they’d stepped on the pitch. This guy is a monster; get him in there earlier.

Duane Vermeulen - 5

See above.

Grant Williams - N/A

Manie Libbok - N/A