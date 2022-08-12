Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks: Alan Solomons - How Ian Foster's men can turn the tide against weaker South Africa

4 minutes to read
Beaudy talks about Sunday's scary collision and looks ahead to this week's game at Ellis Park. Video / All Blacks

Beaudy talks about Sunday's scary collision and looks ahead to this week's game at Ellis Park. Video / All Blacks

NZ Herald
By Alan Solomons

OPINION: Former Springboks assistant coach Alan Solomons analyses this Sunday's second test at Ellis Park.

The Springboks have made five changes to their starting side for the second test against the All Blacks. In the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.